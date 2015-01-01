Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Childhood maltreatment is associated with pregnancy complications. This study aimed to systematically review and quantitatively synthesize the strength of the associations between maternal histories of childhood maltreatment and the risk of preterm delivery, low birth weight, and gestational diabetes.



METHODS: Subject Headings and keywords for childhood maltreatment and the pregnancy outcomes were searched in MEDLINE (Ovid; 1946-Present), PsycINFO (Ovid; 1806-Present), and Web of Science Core Collection. Original studies or dissertations that reported quantitative associations between childhood maltreatment and any of the pregnancy outcomes of interest were included. Two independent reviewers selected the pertinent studies, assessed the risk of bias, and extracted data. Pooled effect sizes were calculated for the three outcomes.



RESULTS: Twenty-eight studies were reviewed and 22 were meta-analysed. Maternal childhood maltreatment was associated with preterm birth (OR = 1.27 95% CI: 1.06-1.52, p = 0.001), low birth weight (OR = 1.42 95% CI: 1.10-1.83, p = 0.001), and gestational diabetes (RR = 1.37 95% CI: 1.02-1.83, p = 0.030), however high levels of heterogeneity were found.



FINDINGS were insignificant for studies examining gestational age and birth weight as continuous variables.



DISCUSSION: Findings confirm that under certain conditions, childhood maltreatment is associated with pregnancy outcomes. Future research should prioritize mediation and moderation models to clarify the mechanisms underlying these relationships. Trauma-informed care is needed to tailor the appropriate care for expecting mothers.

