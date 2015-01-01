|
Fletcher KA, Reddin K, Tait D. J. Res. Nurs. 2022; 27(3): 257-272.
35813173
BACKGROUND: Nurses have a rich history in performing their duty both domestically and internationally in response to a disaster. Comprising the largest proportion of the healthcare workforce, nurses possess a unique opportunity to inform disaster planning and management. With the ongoing threat from COVID-19 and continuing conflict, humanitarian aid needs, epidemics and natural disasters; the capacity of nurses to continue to respond in times of global need is unparalleled. AIMS: The aim of this paper is to explore the developments in the field of disaster nursing. Mapping key changes in policy, practice and outcomes.
public health; disasters; history of nursing; International Council of Nurses; nursing practice; nursing specialties