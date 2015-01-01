SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Willoughby T, Heffer T, Borg ME. JAMA Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.1842

35816328

The onset of self-injury is thought to occur in adolescence, typically around 12 to 14 years.1 However, to our knowledge, there are no longitudinal survey publications that assess children's self-reported self-injury behaviors.2 We assessed whether age is associated with the consistency of self-injury over time and the association between self-injury and adjustment difficulties (depressive symptoms, emotion dysregulation, social anxiety). Parental knowledge of child self-injury also was investigated.


