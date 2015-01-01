|
Citation
McMahon EM, Greiner BA, Corcoran P, Larkin C, Leitão S, McCarthy J, Cassidy E, Bradley C, McAuliffe C, Griffin E, Williamson E, Foster T, Gallagher J, Perry IJ, Kapur N, Arensman E. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35815892
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A range of factors including mental disorders and adverse life events can increase the risk of suicide. The objectives of this study were to examine psychosocial and psychiatric factors and service engagement among suicide decedents compared with living controls.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; psychological autopsy; primary care; case-control