De Borger B, Proost S. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 163: 20-42.
35815170
Covid-19 has important implications for public transport operations. Increased teleworking and the perceived infection risk on public transport vehicles have drastically reduced demand in many cities. At the same time, physical distancing has effectively reduced available peak-period public transport capacity. In this paper, we use a simple model to study the effect of these changes on second-best optimal pricing and frequency provision, assuming that car use is underpriced. A numerical application reflecting the public transport situation in Brussel is provided.
Language: en
Public transport; Fare; Frequency; Infection risk; Telework