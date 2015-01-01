Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parental drinking has a direct bearing on children. Behavioral problems such as anxiety and depression are common problems among children whose parents drink heavily. Psychosocial interventions have shown promising results for anxiety and depression among children; however, few studies have been conducted in the context of children of parents with alcohol dependence in India.



AIM: To evaluate the efficacy of psychosocial intervention for internalizing behavioral problems among children of parents with alcohol dependence.



METHODS: A randomized controlled trial with a 2 × 4 factorial design was adopted with longitudinal measurement of outcomes for 6 mo. Two-hundred and eleven children who met the eligibility criteria (at least one parent with alcohol dependence) at government high schools in Bangalore, India, were randomized to the experimental (n = 97) or control group (n = 98). The psychosocial intervention was administered to the experimental group in eight sessions (biweekly) over 4 wk after baseline assessment. The intervention focused on identifying and modifying negative thoughts, replacing thinking errors with realistic alternatives, modification of maladaptive behavior, developing adaptive coping skills and building self-esteem. The data was collected pre-intervention and at 1, 3 and 6 mo after the intervention. Data were analyzed using SPSS 28.0 version.



RESULTS: Mean age of the children was 14.68 ± 0.58 years, 60.5% were male, 56% were studying in 9th standard, 70.75% were from nuclear families, and mean family monthly income was 9588.1 ± 3135.2 INR. Mean duration of parental alcohol dependence was 7.52 ± 2.94 years and the father was the alcohol-consuming parent. The findings showed that there were significant psychosocial intervention effects in terms of decreasing anxiety and depression scores, and increasing self-esteem level among experimental group subjects over the 6-mo interval, when compared with the control group (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The present study demonstrated that the psychosocial intervention was effective in reducing anxiety and depression, and increasing self-esteem among children of parents with alcohol dependence. The study recommends the need for ongoing psychosocial intervention for these children.

