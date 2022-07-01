Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in pediatrics are the most common cause of long-term morbidity and mortality, generating a considerable burden on the healthcare system. In the current retrospective study, we aimed to identify the predictors that contribute to the prolonged hospital stay in pediatric TBI.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study including all pediatric cases (age less than 14) who presented to Khoula Hospital (KH) with TBI and were seen from January 2015 to December 2019. The multivariate binary logistic regression analysis has been used to determine the independent predictors of prolonged hospital stay. Prolonged hospitalization was defined as mean ± 2SD days.



RESULTS: A Total of 866 cases of pediatric TBI were documented. The mean age was 4.33 years. The length of hospital stay ranged from less than one day to 90 days (mean= 3.65, SD= 6.84). Prolonged hospitalization calculated to be >17 days. Total of 31 patients found to have prolonged hospital stay out of the studied cohort, with incidence proportion of prolonged stay = 3.6% (95% CI= 2.4% - 5.0%). Prolonged hospitalizations were associated with Motor Vehicle Collision (MVC) injuries (odds ratio [OR]: 27.028, 95% CI= 2.744 - 266.194, P= 0.005), pedestrian injuries (OR= 11.667, 95% CI= 1.017 - 133.805, P= 0.048), GCS on arrival of less than 9 (OR= 8.149, 95% CI= 1.167 - 56.921, P= 0.034).



CONCLUSION: The current study identified MVC and pedestrian injuries, as well as initial GCS of less than 9 as independent predictors of prolonged hospitalization in pediatrics TBI.

Language: en