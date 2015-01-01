Abstract

In this conversation, Andrew Szeto and Terra Graziani share more about their coedited chapter, "Gentrification & State Violence," one of seven chapters comprising the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project's 2021 atlas, Counterpoints: A San Francisco Bay Area Atlas of Displacement and Resistance published by PM Press. Here Erin McElroy (also a Counterpoints editor) asks them how they conceptualize the interconnectedness of gentrification and state violence and what Lacino Hamilton has nominated "the gentrification to prison pipeline." Graziani and Szeto contextualize several contributions in their chapter which explore the criminalization of homelessness, Black culture, and sex work, while also exploring ongoing abolitionist work against the prison industrial complex.

Language: en