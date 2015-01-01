SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ostinelli EG, Efthimiou O, Naci H, Furukawa TA, Leucht S, Salanti G, Wainwright L, Zangani C, Crescenzo FD, Smith K, Stevens K, Liu Q, Cipriani A. Evid. Based Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/ebmental-2022-300457

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE A network meta-analysis (NMA) usually assesses multiple outcomes across several treatment comparisons. The Vitruvian plot aims to facilitate communication of multiple outcomes from NMAs to patients and clinicians.

Methods We developed this tool following the recommendations on the communication of benefit-risk information from the available literature. We collected and implemented feedback from researchers, statisticians, methodologists, clinicians and people with lived experience of physical and mental health issues.

Results We present the Vitruvian plot, which graphically presents absolute estimates and relative performance of competing interventions against a common comparator for several outcomes of interest. We use two alternative colour schemes to highlight either the strength of statistical evidence or the confidence in the evidence. Confidence in the evidence is evaluated across six domains (within-study bias, reporting bias, indirectness, imprecision, heterogeneity and incoherence) using the Confidence in Network Meta-Analysis (CINeMA) system.

Conclusions The Vitruvian plot allows reporting of multiple outcomes from NMAs, with colourings appropriate to inform credibility of the presented evidence.


Language: en

Keywords

PSYCHIATRY

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print