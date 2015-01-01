Abstract

We sought to investigate potential gender differences in various types of negative life events and suicidal ideation among Chinese high school and university students, as well as to analyze the interrelations between different types of negative life events and suicidal ideation among these young students. Participants were 2,018 high school and university students from northwestern China, who completed a demographics questionnaire and self-report measures of negative life events and suicidal ideation. Significant gender differences emerged in the types of negative life events reported and in students' degree of suicidal ideation. Within each gender group, different types of negative life events were predictive of the intensity of suicidal ideation. The present study provides evidence of the role of negative life events in predicting adolescents' and young adults' suicidal ideation regardless of their gender. However, gender differences did emerge in the specific type of negative life events that were predictive of suicidal ideation. For males, greater reports of punishment and adaptation had a significant positive impact on the intensity of their suicidal ideation. For females, greater reports of academic stress, personal loss, interpersonal relationships, and adaptation were all significantly and positively predictive of their suicidal ideation. Parents' marital status emerged as a significant indicator of suicidal ideation across genders, while age was significant negative predictor of suicidal ideation among females only.

