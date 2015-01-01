Abstract

Hip fracture accounts for a large number of hospitalizations, thereby causing substantial economic burden. Majority (> 90%) of all hip fractures are associated to sideways fall. Studies on sideways fall usually involve loading at quasi-static or at constant displacement rate, which neglects the physics of actual fall. Understanding femur resonance frequency and associated mode shapes excited by dynamic loads is also critical. Two commercial extramedullary implants, proximal femoral locking plate (PFLP) and variable angle dynamic hip screw (VA-DHS), were chosen to carry out the preclinical assessments on a simulated Evans-I type intertrochanteric fracture. In this study, we hypothesized that the behavior of the implant depends on the loading types-axial static and transverse impact-and a rigid implanted construct will absorb less impact energy for sideways fall. The in silico models were validated using experimental measurements of full-field strain data obtained from a 2D digital image correlation (DIC) study. Under peak axial load of 3 kN, PFLP construct predicted greater axial stiffness (1.07 kN/mm) as opposed to VA-DHS (0.85 kN/mm), although the former predicted slightly higher proximal stress shielding. Further, with greater mode 2 frequency, PFLP predicted improved performance in resisting bending due to sideways fall as compared to the other implant. Overall, the PFLP implanted femur predicted the least propensity to adverse stress intensities, suggesting better structural rigidity and higher capacity in protecting the fractured femur against fall.

Language: en