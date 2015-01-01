|
Oakey-Frost N, Cowan T, Moscardini EH, Pardue-Bourgeois S, De Beurs D, Cohen A, Bryan CJ, Tucker RP. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35818724
INTRODUCTION: Several protective factors for mitigating suicidal ideation (SI) such as positive affect, reasons for living, purpose in life, meaning in life, gratitude, grit, optimism, social support, and hope have been identified and received empirical support. However, few studies have examined the interrelationships of these protective factors and the identification of protective factors most closely linked to lower levels of SI may be useful for both theory-building initiatives and improvement of suicide-specific interventions. Network analysis offers an approach for testing the relation among these constructs, SI, and suicide risk factors.
protective factors; suicidal ideation; Network analysis; suicide cognitions