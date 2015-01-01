|
Edo GI, Nwosu LC. Bull Natl Res Cent 2022; 46(1): e197.
(Copyright © 2022)
35818411
BACKGROUND: Alcohol intake, particularly to cope up with stress and depression experienced by commercial drivers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is alarming as a rise in sales has been reported in certain countries during the quarantine. Alcoholism leads to malnutrition, either because those involved consume an insufficient amount of essential nutrients or because alcohol and its metabolism prevent the body from properly absorbing, digesting, and using those nutrients. This study was carried out to assess the association of alcohol use and dietary lifestyle of commercial motor drivers during the pandemic.
Nigeria; Alcohol intake; Commercial motor drivers; Dietary pattern; Nutritional status