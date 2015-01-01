SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Buker T, Schmitt T, Miehling J, Wartzack S. Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00140139.2022.2101694

PMID

35819064

Abstract

Usability and emotionality are important components of user experience. However, an equal consideration of both constructs in product design is not always possible due to sometimes competitive objectives. In order to foster a user-oriented design decision in such conflicting situations, this paper examines the general importance of both constructs and their dimensions from the user's perspective while taking into account socio-demographic variables. Examination was realised by conducting a product independent anonymous online survey (n = 130). The findings confirm that both constructs are important, yet in a direct comparison, usability is perceived as more important than emotionality. Taking selected dimensions of both constructs into account, an intuitive, easy and learnable usage, suitability for the user's task and freedom from impairment are particularly important in terms of usability. An aesthetic and pleasurable product design as well as originality is essential in terms of emotionality.


Language: en

Keywords

emotional design; empirical study; product design; usability; user-centred design

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print