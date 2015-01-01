Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Alcohol Prevention Magnitude Measure (APMM) is an instrument to monitor and improve substance use prevention at the community level developed in Sweden. The aim of this study was to produce and apply a Spanish-language version of the APMM.



METHOD: We translated and adapted the APMM using an expert panel. We retained 37 indicators in five dimensions, with total scores ranging from 0 to 100 points and 0 to 20 in each dimension. The instrument was administered to the prevention coordinators in six socioeconomically heterogeneous municipalities of Santiago de Chile, during the pilot implementation of a community-based prevention model in 2019 and 2020. We calculated median scores for the instrument and each dimension. We tested for differences between 2019 and 2020 using the Wilcoxon Test and between municipalities with the Friedman Test.



RESULTS: The Spanish version of the APMM was acceptable to stakeholders. The median scores were 49.3 (range: 34.0 to 64.0) in 2019 and 67.3 (range 55.5 to 80.5) in 2020. The median scores for Staff and budget were 14.0 in 2019 and 2020, for Prevention policy 5.0 in 2019 and 16.0 in 2020, for Cooperation with key agents 12.0 in both years, for Supervision and alcohol licenses 4.3 in 2019 and 9.0 in 2020, and for Prevention activities 11.0 in 2019 and 15.0 in 2020. The scores in the dimensions Prevention policy and Supervision and alcohol licenses significantly increased in 2020. The differences between the municipalities were not significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Improvements of the prevention index between 2019 and 2020 in the dimension Prevention policies may be related to the intervention. Improvements in Supervision and alcohol licenses could be related to curfew policies in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spanish version of the APMM deserves larger scale testing in Latin America.

Language: en