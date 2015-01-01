Abstract

This article provides a brief outline of the genocides committed during the 20th century, examines the derivation of the appellation and concept of acts of genocide by the lawyer and activist Raphael Lemkin and the development of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. The narrative describes the extant socio-economic characteristics of global Indigenous peoples and their vulnerabilities to imposed violence. The work includes a succinct review of the contemporary continuing crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Chinese and Myanmar governments and concludes with the 19th century flawed British colonial administration of the Tasmanian Indigenous tribes between 1803 and 1876 and examines the causes contributing to the genocidal demise of the Tasmanian Aborigines.

Language: en