Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fractures are a common pediatric injury. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in significant changes in daily life that could impact the incidence of pediatric fractures. The purpose of this study was to compare the incidence of pediatric fractures in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic to previous seasonally adjusted fracture incidence rates using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database and the American Community Survey (ACS).



METHODS: The NEISS database was queried from 2016 to 2020 for fractures occurring in pediatric (0 to 17 y) patients. ACS population data allowed for the estimation of fracture incidence per 1000 person-years. Using a quasiexperimental interrupted time series design, Poisson regression models were constructed to test the overall and differential impact of COVID-19 on monthly fracture rate by age, sex, fracture site, injury location, and disposition.



RESULTS: Our sample consisted of 121,803 cases (mean age 9.6±4.6 y, 36.1% female) representing 2,959,421±372,337 fractures nationally. We identified a stable 27% decrease in fractures per month after February 2020 [risk difference (RD) per 1000 youth years=-2.3; 95% confidence interval: -2.98, -1.57]). We found significant effect modification by age, fracture site and injury location (P<0.05). The fracture incidence among children 5 years or older significantly decreased, as well as the incidence of fractures at school [RD=-0.96 (-1.09, -0.84)] and during sports [risk difference=-1.55 (-1.77, -1.32)]. There was also a trend toward a reduction in upper extremity fractures and fractures requiring admission.



CONCLUSION: A nationally representative injury database demonstrated a 27% decline in monthly pediatric fractures during the COVID-19 pandemic that persisted into the latter half of 2020. These trends appeared most attributable to a reduction in fractures discharged home and upper extremity fractures among older children sustained at school and in sports. Our findings provide unique insight into the epidemiology of pediatric fractures and demonstrate a baseline need for musculoskeletal care among young children even in the setting of a national shutdown.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level II-retrospective prognostic study.

