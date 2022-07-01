Abstract

Previous studies have shown that dependent individuals (DIs) have higher rates of childhood maltreatment and poorer cognitive performance compared with healthy controls. However, little attention has been paid to the cognitive dysfunction of DIs with childhood maltreatment. The purpose of this study was to explore the cognitive deficits of maltreated methamphetamine-dependent individuals (METH-DIs) using a cross-sectional and case-control design. In addition, we aimed to examine the prevalence of childhood maltreatment and the demographic and clinical characteristics of Chinese male METH-DIs. 330 METH-DIs and 143 healthy controls were recruited and completed a detailed questionnaire on demographic and drug-related variables. Childhood abuse data were collected from the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF). Cognitive function was assessed by the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS). The Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Anxiety Inventory, and Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) were used to assess the clinical state of the METH-DIs. 166 of 326 (50.9%) METH-DIs had experienced at least one type of childhood maltreatment. Maltreated METH-DIs were more likely to have a lower level of education (t(324) = 5.81, p < 0.001), a higher level of depression(t(324) = －2.68, p < 0.01), and a younger onset age of drug use (t(324) = 3.58, p < 0.01) than METH-DIs who had no experience of childhood maltreatment. Maltreated METH-DIs also performed worse on the RBANS attention score than METH-DIs who did not experience maltreatment (F(1,324) = 15.41, p < 0.001, partial η(2) = 0.05). Our findings revealed that some demographic and clinical variables were associated with maltreatment among METH-DIs. Moreover, attention dysfunction was found in maltreated METH-DIs, which conforms to the theory of latent vulnerability.

Language: en