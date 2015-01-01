Abstract

Violent exposure among low-income, Black youth has reached alarming rates. Using administrative data that centers racial equity to understand risk factors and aid in prevention is a promising approach to address this complex problem. Medical records were linked to a comprehensive county-level integrated data system using a case-control design. Chi-square tests, T-tests, and multivariate logistic regression assessed for between and within group differences among (1) youth who presented to an emergency department (N = 429) with an assault or gunshot wound (GSW) and a matched sample of non-injured youth (N = 5000); and, (2) youth with GSW injuries (N = 71) compared to assault injuries (N = 358). Injured youth present with greater early adversity, trauma, and prolonged poverty compared to non-injured peers. Youth with GSW injuries differ from assault in several key ways. An ecosystem of care is needed to address the multifaceted causes of Black youth's severe violence exposure that are rooted in systemic racism and poverty. Integrated data using a racial equity lens can help to illuminate opportunities in this ecosystem of care.

