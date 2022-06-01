Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess if abnormalities on visio-vestibular examination (VVE) are associated with concussion history (first vs. repeat) or age of first concussion in acutely concussed adolescents.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional.



METHODS: Data were queried from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Minds Matter concussion registry. Patients aged 14-18 years old presenting for their initial visit to the specialty care concussion program within 28 days of injury were included. Demographics, including age, sex, concussion history, and age of first concussion, were collected before the exam. The VVE consisted of 9 subtests: smooth pursuit, horizontal/vertical saccades and vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR), binocular convergence, left/right monocular accommodation, and complex tandem gait. Primary outcomes included VVE subtests (normal/abnormal), and total VVE score (abnormal = 2+ abnormal subtests).



RESULTS: Among 1051 patients included (female = 604(57.5 %); age = 15.6 ± 1.2; median lifetime concussions = 1 [IQR = 1,3]), 518 had repeat concussion. Controlling for age and sex, first vs. repeat concussion was not associated with any VVE subtest or total score (Total VVE Score RR = 1.35, 99.5%CI = 0.70,2.61). Of those with repeat concussion, 190 had valid age of first concussion data. Controlling for age, sex, and number of lifetime concussions, age of first concussion was not significantly associated with any VVE subtest or total score (Total VVE Score RR = 1.11, 99.5%CI = 0.78,1.57).



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescents with concussion history present with similar visio-vestibular function to those with no concussion history. Additionally, clinical effects of early age of first concussion may not be evident in children. This study provides foundational data regarding potential cumulative effects of concussion in younger athletes.

