Abstract

Veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma (MST) are at increased risk for a host of negative outcomes, including posttraumatic stress disorder, depressive disorders, and substance use disorders. Previous studies have shown racial differences in MST exposure, namely that Black veterans experience MST more frequently than White veterans. One way to help clinicians and researchers understand the impact of these ethnoracial differences in MST exposure is through an applied theory of ecological resources, which has demonstrated ecological factors (e.g., aspects of identity, beliefs, and environmental stressors) contribute to veteran well-being in the aftermath of MST. The present study aimed to examine ethnoracial differences in ecological resources (i.e., available social support, spiritual coping, past-year interpersonal violence, financial sufficiency, and stable living environment). Participants (N = 505) were U.S. veterans who sought care at a Veterans Healthcare Administration clinic in the midwestern United States for mental health issues related to MST.



RESULTS demonstrated Black veterans were more likely than White veterans to report being financially insecure, U = 18,091.50, z = -2.04, p =.042, r =.10. Black veterans were also more likely to report spiritual beliefs that assisted with coping, Cramer's V =.19, but less likely to report having a social support system, Cramer's V =.16. These findings highlight the importance of assessing and addressing disparities illuminated by ethnoracial differences in ecological resources and barriers in veterans seeking care for MST.

Language: en