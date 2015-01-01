SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Riggs RE, Yoshimura K. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.1177/10778012221104842

PMID

35818982

Abstract

College students can use bystander intervention tactics to prevent sexual assault within their communities. One's group memberships and group identification-conceptualized within social identity theory-could influence attitudes and behaviors related to bystander intervention. College students (n = 1,170) participated in an online survey measuring group membership with student subgroups, identification, and bystander intervention perceptions. Subgroups in this study included fraternities/sororities, student organizations, National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes, club/intramural sports, and spiritual/faith-based organizations. For various student subgroups, group identification was significantly correlated with individuals' perceived willingness and likelihood to engage in bystander intervention and their perceptions about the helpfulness of bystander intervention tactics.


Language: en

Keywords

gender; sexual violence; sexual assault; bystander intervention; social identity theory

