Trangenstein PJ, Jernigan DH. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35821596
Amid sweeping momentum world-wide to repeal cannabis bans, evaluations of non-medical cannabis laws have proliferated. However, cross-sectional designs [1] or inappropriate design choices [2] limit many of these studies. The article by Gunadi, Zhu & Shi demonstrates the potential for using causal inference methods in longitudinal settings to overcome these methodological hurdles [3]. Their work underscores the need to refine research conceptualization and methods to more clearly inform policy discussions.
Cannabis; cannabis policy; cannabis-related disparities; legalization; policy evaluation; research methods