Abstract

Falls and related injuries form a growing health-care problem in aging societies. Between 40 and 60% of older fallers in the last year report being injured [1]. Around 15-20% of falls result in serious (non-fracture) injuries including fractures [2]. Non-injurious falls have also been associated with adverse health effects, including accelerated functional decline, anxiety and depression, fear of falling, and social withdrawal [3]. Consequently, fall incidents have an impact on societal health-care expenditure, equaling 0.85-1.5% of the total health-care expenditure in Western countries [4].



To tackle this health-care issue, many countries with developed health-care services have established fall prevention services. Given its multifactorial nature, it is assumed that comprehensive geriatric assessment (CGA) leading to individually targeted interventions would be effective. Previous literature has shown that several good quality trials have resulted in a reduction in falls [5]. Despite local differences, these services generally address (1) risk stratification and (2) multifactorial assessment (MA) of risk factors and (3) accompanying interventions. Accordingly, several medical societies and organizations have published clinical practice guidelines for fall prevention and management and a recent systematic review found a high degree of agreement in several areas [6]. These guideline components are consistent with a recent systematic review and network meta-analyses showing that several single and multiple fall prevention interventions are associated with reduction in falls...

Language: en