Citation
Mehrpour O, Saeedi F, Hoyte C, Goss F, Shirazi FM. BMC Pharmacol. Toxicol. 2022; 23(1): e49.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35831909
Abstract
BACKGROUND: With diabetes incidence growing globally and metformin still being the first-line for its treatment, metformin's toxicity and overdose have been increasing. Hence, its mortality rate is increasing. For the first time, we aimed to study the efficacy of machine learning algorithms in predicting the outcome of metformin poisoning using two well-known classification methods, including support vector machine (SVM) and decision tree (DT).
Language: en
Keywords
Decision tree; Metformin; National Poison Data System; Support vector machine