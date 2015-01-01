|
Rakoff J, Chavarria J, Hamilton HA, Elton-Marshall T. Can. J. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Canadian adolescents. The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide attempts to explain suicide etiology and proposes that feelings of perceived burdensomeness or thwarted belongingness lead to suicide ideation, but this has not been extensively studied in adolescents. This study aimed to use the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide to examine factors that may be associated with suicide ideation in adolescents. The factors of interest were school connectedness, perceived availability of support, self-esteem, feelings of worthlessness, feelings of hopelessness, bullying and cyberbullying victimization, substance use, and social media use.
Ontario; epidemiology; suicide; adolescence