Abstract

This is the first study of US adults to examine change in the prevalence of psychological burden (i.e., self-reported poor mental health days in the past 30 days, and ACEs recollections) before compared to after COVID-19 started. We analyzed the prevalence of self-reported poor mental health days, and ACEs recollections from 17 states using the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. Adjusted models identified an increase in prevalence from before compared to after COVID-19 onset in those married or partnered reporting 48% more poor mental health days in the past 30 days; persons of color reporting living with anyone with mental illness during childhood by 73% and reporting more ACEs by 35%; those employed or self-employed reporting childhood sexual abuse by 45%. This ecological-level analysis revealed population-level changes in psychological well-being reporting of U.S. adults from before compared to after the pandemic onset.

Language: en