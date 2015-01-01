Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the spatial distribution of pesticide poisoning cases and analyze the temporal trend in the incidence rate and case fatality ratio of this event in the state of Espírito Santo, Brazil.



METHODS: This was a time series study of confirmed cases of pesticide poisoning registered on the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System (SINAN) between 2007 and 2016. Incidence rates were presented in thematic maps. Scatter plots were used to show the incidence and case fatality ratio of cases.



RESULTS: There was an increasing incidence rate of poisoning in the period regarding the total number of cases, by sex and age group - except for those aged 70 years and over. There was a decreasing case fatality ratio until 2012, with a subsequent increase. Eight municipalities presented the highest notification rates (30 to 46 new cases/100,000 inhabitants).



CONCLUSION: There was an increase in the incidence of notifications in the period. There was a decrease in case fatality ratio until 2012, subsequently followed by an increase.

Language: en