Citation
Platt VB, Coelho EBS, Bolsoni C, Höfelmann DA. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2022; 31(2): e2021441.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)
DOI
PMID
35830167
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the completeness, consistency and duplicity of records of child sexual abuse on the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System (SINAN) in Santa Catarina, Brazil, between 2009 and 2019.
Language: en