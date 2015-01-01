SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Platt VB, Coelho EBS, Bolsoni C, Höfelmann DA. Epidemiol. Serv. Saude 2022; 31(2): e2021441.

(Copyright © 2022, Coordenação-Geral de Desenvolvimento da Epidemiologia em em Serviços / Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde / Ministério da Saúde)

10.1590/S2237-96222022000100012

35830167

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the completeness, consistency and duplicity of records of child sexual abuse on the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System (SINAN) in Santa Catarina, Brazil, between 2009 and 2019.

METHODS: This was a descriptive and analytical cross-sectional study aimed to assess the quality of SINAN data regarding completeness, consistency and non-duplicity.

RESULTS: 3,489 cases of violence were reported, with a 662.5% increase in the number of notifications in the period studied, with the increase in the number of referral centers for the care of people in situations of sexual violence in the state, explaining 46.7% of the variation in the number of cases, between the years studied. Consistency was excellent in 90.0% of the records; and completeness ranged between excellent and good in 92.3% of them. There was an increased trend in completeness for 14 variables in the period. There were no duplicate records.

CONCLUSION: Data from the sexual violence against children surveillance system were considered adequate regarding the questions that were assessed in the study.


