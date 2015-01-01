Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to analyze the patient/injury characteristics and associated hospital course of patients sustaining traumatic pelvic ring injuries after alpine ski and snowboard accidents at a level one trauma center in the Rocky Mountain region.



METHODS: Patient/injury characteristics were obtained from patients presenting with pelvic ring injuries after alpine ski (n = 55) and snowboard (n = 9) accidents. Characteristics and outcomes analyzed included mechanism of injury, pelvic ring classification (Young-Burgess and Tile), hospital admission, physical therapy (PT) clearance, ambulation, length of stay, inpatient morphine milligram equivalents (MME), and discharges to rehabilitation facility.



RESULTS: Snowboarders were more often younger, male, tobacco/substance users, and more likely to be injured by a fall from height than skiers. There were no differences in injury classification or hospital course outcomes between alpine sports. Most common injuries included lateral compression type 1 (LC1) injuries (37.5%), isolated pubic ramus fractures (31.3%), and isolated iliac wing fractures (15.6%). LC1 injuries were unstable in 50% of cases and associated with increased admissions (proportional difference: 47.5%, CI: 23.8-64.5%, p = 0.0002), longer time to PT clearance (median difference(MD): 1.0 day, CI: 0-2.0, p = 0.03), longer LOS (MD: 2.0, CI: 0-2.0, p = 0.02), and increased inpatient MMEs (MD: 197.9 MME, CI: 30.0-420.0, p = 0.02), as compared to other pelvic ring injuries.



CONCLUSION: The majority of pelvic ring injuries from alpine ski and snowboard accidents were LC1 injuries, half of which were unstable, resulting in longer hospital stays, time to PT clearance/ambulation, and opioid use.

