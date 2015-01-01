Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to determine the incidence of occupational accidents among home-visiting nurses from home-visit nursing agencies and relevant factors.



METHODS: Data from a questionnaire survey, conducted in March 2020, concerning home-visit nursing agencies were used as a secondary source. A total of 9979 agencies were surveyed. The questionnaires included items relating to the number of occupational accidents experienced by visiting nurses that occurred during a 3-month period. The occurrence of accidents in an agency was set as a dependent variable, and logistic regression analysis was performed on its association with agency attributes. For agencies in which accidents occurred, the number of accidents per 10 full-time-equivalent nurses was estimated, and multiple regression analysis was administered to investigate its association with agency attributes.



RESULTS: The findings of the logistic regression analysis revealed that new agencies, a greater number of full-time-equivalent nurses, emergency visitation support, and performing an analysis of accident cases for accident prevention were significantly associated with the occurrence of accidents. A median of 3.3 accidents occurred per 10 full-time-equivalent nurses at such agencies. Multiple regression analysis showed that a lower number of full-time-equivalent nurses was significantly associated with an increase in the frequency of accidents.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that to devise and deploy safety measures for visiting nurses, all home-visit nursing agencies must build reporting and analysis systems for occupational accidents among home-visiting nurses. Moreover, ensuring safety measures for nurses working in small-scale agencies is of utmost importance. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2022; ••: ••-••.

