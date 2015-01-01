Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Consumption of cocaine can lead to numerous injuries and poisoning. However, only a limited number of studies have explored cocaine-related injuries. This study examined a wide range of injuries and poisonings related to cocaine only and in combination with other substances in Canada using sentinel surveillance data captured by the electronic Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (eCHIRPP).



METHODS: Injuries and poisonings related to the use of cocaine only or in combination with other substances were identified in the eCHIRPP database between January 2012 and December 2019 for all ages. Descriptive analyses were performed to investigate the distribution of demographic and injury characteristics in poisoning and injury records related to the use of cocaine only and in combination with other substances. Statistical analyses were conducted to find the proportion of cocaine-related injuries per 100000 eCHIRPP records. Cocaine-related injury trends were assessed using annual percent change (APC) Results: Cocaine-related injuries and poisonings were observed in 123 records per 100 000 eCHIRPP records. Of the 1482 patients who presented to emergency departments of CHIRPP sites with this type of injury or poisoning, the majority involved cocaine use in combination with one or more substances (80.0%; n = 1186), whereas cocaine-only use was the minority (20.0%; n = 296). Among all cocaine-related records, poisoning was the leading diagnosis (62.7%; n = 930) and most injuries and poisonings were unintentional (73.5%; n = 1090). Overall, the trend of cocaine-related eCHIRPP records for all age groups increased over the study period from 2012 to 2019 (APC [total] = 47.8%, p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Our findings of a higher proportion of cocaine-related injuries and poisonings among adolescents and young adults, as well as the co-consumption of cocaine with other substances, demonstrate the importance of extensive surveillance of cocainerelated injuries and poisonings and the implementation of evidence-based public health interventions.

