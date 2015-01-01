Abstract

The association between transportation physical activity (PA) and the risk of hypertension remains uncertain. We aimed to evaluated the prospective relation of transportation PA and new-onset hypertension among Chinese adults. A total of 9350 adults who were free of hypertension at baseline were enrolled from the China Health and Nutrition Survey (CHNS). Data on transportation PA were obtained by using self-reported questionnaires, and calculated as metabolic equivalent task (MET)-minutes/week. MET-minutes/week may account for both intensity and time spent on activities. The study outcome was new-onset hypertension, defined as systolic blood pressure ≥140 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure ≥90 mmHg or diagnosed by physician or under antihypertensive treatment during the follow-up. During a median of 8.0 years (82,410 person-years) of follow-up, a total of 2949 participants developed hypertension. Overall, there was a U-shaped association between transportation PA and new-onset hypertension (P values for nonlinearity <0.001). Accordingly, compared with those with moderate transportation PA (213-<394 MET-minutes/week, the second quartile), significantly higher risks of new-onset hypertension were observed not only in participants with transportation PA < 213 MET-minutes/week (the first quartile) (HR, 1.29; 95%CI: 1.15-1.44), but in those with transportation PA ≥ 394 MET-minutes/ week (the 3-4 quartiles) (HR, 1.15; 95%CI: 1.04-1.27). Similar U-shaped correlations were found for various types of transportation PA (walking, bicycling, and motorized PA) and new-onset hypertension. In summary, moderate transportation PA is associated with a lower risk of new-onset hypertension among Chinese adults.

