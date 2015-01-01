|
Citation
Li R, Zhang S, Li Q, Meng Q, Zu C, Zhang Y, He P, Liu M, Zhou C, Ye Z, Wu Q, Yang S, Zhang Y, Liu C, Qin X. Hypertens. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35831583
Abstract
The association between transportation physical activity (PA) and the risk of hypertension remains uncertain. We aimed to evaluated the prospective relation of transportation PA and new-onset hypertension among Chinese adults. A total of 9350 adults who were free of hypertension at baseline were enrolled from the China Health and Nutrition Survey (CHNS). Data on transportation PA were obtained by using self-reported questionnaires, and calculated as metabolic equivalent task (MET)-minutes/week. MET-minutes/week may account for both intensity and time spent on activities. The study outcome was new-onset hypertension, defined as systolic blood pressure ≥140 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure ≥90 mmHg or diagnosed by physician or under antihypertensive treatment during the follow-up. During a median of 8.0 years (82,410 person-years) of follow-up, a total of 2949 participants developed hypertension. Overall, there was a U-shaped association between transportation PA and new-onset hypertension (P values for nonlinearity <0.001). Accordingly, compared with those with moderate transportation PA (213-<394 MET-minutes/week, the second quartile), significantly higher risks of new-onset hypertension were observed not only in participants with transportation PA < 213 MET-minutes/week (the first quartile) (HR, 1.29; 95%CI: 1.15-1.44), but in those with transportation PA ≥ 394 MET-minutes/ week (the 3-4 quartiles) (HR, 1.15; 95%CI: 1.04-1.27). Similar U-shaped correlations were found for various types of transportation PA (walking, bicycling, and motorized PA) and new-onset hypertension. In summary, moderate transportation PA is associated with a lower risk of new-onset hypertension among Chinese adults.
Language: en
Keywords
Physical activity; China Health and Nutrition Survey; New-onset hypertension; Transportation physical activity