Journal Article

Citation

Singh SK, Mubashir MM, Sirini N, Bhalla K, Kapur A. J. Clin. Pediatr. Dent. 2022; 46(3): 188-191.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Journal of Pedodontics)

DOI

10.17796/1053-4625-46.3.3

PMID

35830633

Abstract

The present case report highlights the management of a 6 years old female child who suffered oral and maxillofacial injury due to explosion of a fire cracker inside the mouth which was managed by primary closure after complete debridement and to prevent the post treatment microstomia, a modified microstomia prevention intraoral prosthetic appliance was given and followed up for 15 months.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Facial injury; Firecracker; Thermal oral burns

