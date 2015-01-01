|
Citation
|
Singh SK, Mubashir MM, Sirini N, Bhalla K, Kapur A. J. Clin. Pediatr. Dent. 2022; 46(3): 188-191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Journal of Pedodontics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35830633
|
Abstract
|
The present case report highlights the management of a 6 years old female child who suffered oral and maxillofacial injury due to explosion of a fire cracker inside the mouth which was managed by primary closure after complete debridement and to prevent the post treatment microstomia, a modified microstomia prevention intraoral prosthetic appliance was given and followed up for 15 months.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Facial injury; Firecracker; Thermal oral burns