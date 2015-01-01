Abstract

Violence against women and people from gender minorities in the aftermath of extreme weather events is on the rise amid global warming.



As extreme weather events occur more frequently -- something that climate scientists say is inevitable -- so, too, will violence towards women and people from gender minorities. That's the conclusion of a review examining events in the aftermath of floods, droughts, cyclones and heatwaves, among other weather disasters, over the past two decades1.



The review found that extreme weather events often catalyse episodes of gender-based violence -- particularly physical, sexual and domestic abuse. It is "the most comprehensive and timely analysis of gender-based violence related to extreme weather and climate events that are expected to increase under anthropogenic climate change", according to lead author Kim van Daalen, who studies global public health at the University of Cambridge, UK.



One difference from most previous reviews and studies dealing with the issue, van Daalen says, was a focus on research that included people from sexual and gender minorities such as transgender or gender non-binary individuals and those who identify as LGBTQ+. These groups, she says, "are often neglected within research on gender-based violence"...

