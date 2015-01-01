Abstract

Anniversary reactions are an accepted part of bereavement, but recent research demonstrates that ARs can be seen across many traumatic events. The present study explores how constructivist theories could characterize ARs caused by the death of a loved one or sexual violence. N = 234 women answered questionnaires regarding their posttraumatic adjustment, meaning made of the trauma, trauma centrality, and social validation or invalidation of their trauma. Our data demonstrate that ARs are marked by statistically and clinically significant increases posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms. Participants in this study did not endorse significant posttraumatic growth during their AR. The women in the sexual violence group endorsed more social validation and invalidation as well as less meaning made of their trauma compared to the bereavement group. There were no group differences regarding trauma centrality.



RESULTS of this study provide empirical support for an understudied yet significant phenomenon and directions of future study.

Language: en