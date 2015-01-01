Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the temporal trend of the incidence rates of accidents with venomous animals in children and adolescents in Brazil.



METHODS: An ecological time-series study was carried out between 2007 and 2019. Data were obtained from the Brazilian Information System on Diseases of Compulsory Declaration (Sistema de Informação de Agravos de Notificação - SINAN). The time series of incidence rates of accidents with venomous animals were stratified by age group (children aged 0 to 9 years and adolescents aged 10 to 19 years), Brazilian macro-regions (North, Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, and South), and type of accident (snake, scorpion, spider, and caterpillar). For trend analysis, the Prais-Winsten model and the Annual Percent Change (APC) were used.



RESULTS: The time series of the incidence rate of accidents with venomous animals in children and adolescents from the North, Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast macro-regions and in children from the South region showed an upward trend. The average annual incidence rates were higher in the age group of 10 to 19 years, except for the South macro-region. Accidents with scorpions, snakes, and spiders, in this order, were the most frequent; the trends in the time series stratified by type of animal varied according to the geographic macro-region.



CONCLUSIONS: There was an upward trend in the incidence rate of accidents with venomous animals in children and adolescents in Brazil, except for adolescents in the South macro-region of the country.

Language: en