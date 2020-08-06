Abstract

Mental fatigue increases risk-taking behavior. Using data collected between June 15 and August 6, 2020, this study investigates the impact of miners' mental fatigue on risk decision-making to improve risk prevention and prediction abilities, and to reduce the occurrence of coal mine safety accidents. A total of 273 and 33 people participated in the preliminary and formal experiments, respectively. The participants, coal miners, visited a lab thrice to complete the pre-experiment, Balloon Analog Risk Task (BART), and Iowa Gambling Task (IGT). On the BART, mental fatigue displayed a significantly positive association with risk preference. On the IGT, as mental fatigue increased, net scores continuously decreased, while the frequency of making unfavorable decisions and the probability of taking risks increased. The BART value had no or weak correlations with the net score.



RESULTS suggest that mental fatigue leads to an increasing propensity to take risks. Therefore, regarding coal mine safety management, further attention is necessary concerning miners' mental health, addressing mental fatigue, increasing rest time, and reducing night work. Furthermore, reasonable diet, improved working environments, and a positive attitude toward work should be promoted to reduce or eliminate mental fatigue and avoid decision-making errors that could cause accidents.

