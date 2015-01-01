SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miles TP. Kierkegaard studies yearbook 2022; 27(1): 35-48.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, De Gruyter)

DOI

10.1515/kierke-2022-0003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It can be unnerving to read and teach Kierkegaard's Fear and Trembling in a world plagued by religious violence. The book's praise of Abraham as the "father of faith" precisely for his willingness to kill his son Isaac, combined with its suggestion that through faith one could "suspend" ethics, seems to provide a defense and even an endorsement of religiously motivated violence. In order to see why this is a misreading of the text, we will need to go beyond arguments based on the book's pseudonymous or symbolic nature. Only by considering in detail what Fear and Trembling says about Abraham's faith can we see that, far from endorsing religious violence, the book provides an insightful contrast between true Abrahamic faith and the orientation of hatred, bigotry, ideological blindness behind today's religious violence.


Language: de
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print