Abstract

Impaired operator line of sight has been implicated in several pedestrian-equipment accidents and fatalities in the mining industry. Existing training methods for conveying visibility information lack worker engagement and may be insufficient to capture the dynamic, three-dimensional nature of blind spots around industrial equipment. The present study utilized a custom virtual reality experience intended to shift the way in which visibility information is presented. Visibility knowledge, confidence levels and safe pedestrian behaviors around the load-haul-dump vehicle were examined among participants in control and experimental (virtual reality and conventional training) groups (n = 72).



RESULTS demonstrate that the virtual reality intervention was not effective for increasing visibility knowledge and safe pedestrian behaviors relative to controls, although the performances of the virtual reality and conventional training groups were comparable. A discrepancy was identified in the perceived versus actual visibility knowledge and safe pedestrian behaviors at the rear of the load-haul-dump vehicle among the virtual reality training group. The findings suggest poor knowledge transfer between the three-dimensional virtual reality experience and the two-dimensional visibility plot used. The work also speaks to the importance of emphasizing rear-facing visibility deficits around machinery within industry safety training materials.

Language: en