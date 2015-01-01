|
Hollas D. Interpretation 2022; 76(3): 215-223.
(Copyright © 2022, Union Presbyterian Seminary, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Much of the gun violence prevention debate has been around gun control and personal responsibility when the focus should be on the hidden power and influence of the gun industry that has shaped the narrative in order to maximize profit and stay in business. This article unmasks the gun industry's marketing strategy so that we can begin to have a different conversation around what actually makes us safe and take action to end gun violence.
Disarm; Gun Industry; Gun Manufacturing; Guns; School Shooting; Suicide; Trauma; White Supremacy