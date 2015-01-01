Abstract

Literature exists on business continuity; however, little exists on the complied experience, especially flood risk. The research also does not cover industrial complex areas using integrated perspectives. Most studies on major business continuity disasters focus on event impacts and the short-term responses and recovery process of enterprises. Some evaluate the underlying causes of vulnerability, but few follow up to evaluate the consequences of the business continuity process because of restrictions on information disclosure regarding these activities. The objective of this study is to improve understanding of the influence that business continuity narratives have had on how decisions and actions are undertaken to continue business after a flood disaster, and what long-term influence this has had, in turn, on the industrial complex area from integrated perspectives, especially applying the lessons learned. This research drew on insights from in-depth studies of Japanese enterprises to maximize the findings based on abundant field data: (1) disaster responses in the flood risk situation; (2) the challenges faced by enterprises in the area before, during and following the 2011 floods; and (3) lessons that led to new consideration for the flood risk in the areas following the 2011 flood. This study identified alternative narratives on the purpose and means of business continuity with implications for flood risk by constructing scenarios for practical use. The findings of this study provide new insights and will improve the performance of business continuity management, both existing and planned, and, ultimately, support more climate-resilient development in this area.

Language: en