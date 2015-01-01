SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kondo T, Takemoto S. J. Disaster Res. 2022; 17(4): 541-545.

(Copyright © 2022, Fuji Technology Press)

10.20965/jdr.2022.p0541

Previous studies have argued the significance of pre-event planning for post-disaster recovery. We examined how scenario planning approach is effective for pre-disaster planning. We applied scenario planning approach to develop strategies for multiple possible futures of the case study city, expected to hit by a massive tsunami following the Nankai Trough earthquake. Our analysis reveals the adaptive and transformative strategies for multiple scenarios. Uncertainty surrounding dynamic recovery processes need to enforce transformative strategies to reframe the Japanese planning paradigm in post-disaster recovery.


collective residential relocation; land use planning; pre-event planning for post-disaster recovery; scenario planning; the Nankai Trough earthquake

