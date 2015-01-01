Abstract

There is a growing need to introduce warning dissemination systems in disaster-prone regions to improve the coverage of information distribution. In this study, a warning dissemination system was designed in which disaster information transmitted by a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) is received by terrestrial infrastructure, such as sirens and public transportation, converted into audio messages, and delivered automatically. The originality of the designed system lies in its appropriate integration of existing satellite systems and terrestrial infrastructure, making the system potentially applicable in many regions. First, we evaluated the effectiveness of the designed system in distributing audio messages using public buses in Brisbane, Australia, where large floods occur frequently. Real-time location information for public buses was acquired in the format of General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS), which is currently used in many countries. Time-series changes in the coverage rate relative to both the flood inundation zone and population were calculated using a geographic information system (GIS). The simulation results showed that the system could reach 60% of the flood inundation zone and 70% of the population on a holiday, indicating that the designed system could be effectively adapted to the target area. The coverage rate was found to peak during 15:00-16:00, with minimum rates observed late at night and early in the morning. These results will allow the development of an effective disaster management plan. In the future, this system will be evaluated in other regions using the same calculation process.

