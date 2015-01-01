Abstract

BACKGROUND: Countermeasures against COVID-19 outbreak, such as lockdowns and voluntary restrictions against going out, adversely affect human stress and depress economic activity. Particularly, this stress might lead to suicide. Object: We examined excess mortality attributable to COVID-19 related suicide.



METHOD: We applied the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) model to suicide deaths, by gender, throughout Japan during October 2009-January 2021. Effects of the great earthquake that struck eastern Japan on March 11, 2011 were incorporated into the estimation model.



RESULTS: Significant excess mortality from suicide was found during July-January for both genders. Its frequency was higher among females than among males. In total, 2276 cases of excess mortality were identified.



DISCUSSION and Conclusion: Excess mortality during the four months was more than twice that of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by PCR testing. Countermeasures against COVID-19 should be chosen carefully in light of suicide effects.

Language: en