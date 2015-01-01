|
Citation
|
Kurita J, Sugawara T, Ohkusa Y. J. Disaster Res. 2022; 17(1): 51-56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Fuji Technology Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Countermeasures against COVID-19 outbreak, such as lockdowns and voluntary restrictions against going out, adversely affect human stress and depress economic activity. Particularly, this stress might lead to suicide. Object: We examined excess mortality attributable to COVID-19 related suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; excess mortality; NIID model; stochastic frontier estimation; suicide