Okuyama J, Funakoshi S, Seto S, Fukuda Y, Ito K, Imamura F, Izumi SI. J. Disaster Res. 2021; 16(6): 914-921.
INTRODUCTION: Adolescents affected by disasters need mental health support because they tend to be at risk of developing psychiatric disorders and stress as grown-ups. However, it is difficult to develop and validate a support system for adolescents affected by disasters because it is unknown when and where disasters occur, and there is inadequate data related to this in Japan.
adolescents; mental health; psychological support; school-based intervention