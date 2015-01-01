Abstract

This paper analyzes the pattern of earthquake mitigation messages using critical discourse analysis (CDA). It does so to seek the language patterns to understand how the texts represent earthquake mitigation procedures to target audiences. Materials and Method: Earthquake mitigation warning messages and infographics in offline and online public spaces were collected as data and analyzed using Fairclough's framework. The texts that appeared in spaces like universities were too comprehensive, as emergency signs should be direct and straightforward. Other venues tended to focus on providing a persuasive and instructive message. Evaluation of the message should ensure that such messages are transparent and readable.



RESULTS: This paper's findings can prevent unnecessary loss of life and property based on continuous disaster risk management through appropriate language usage in the mitigation warning system.



CONCLUSION: It is hoped that society realizes the importance of warning messages. This is not only a sign for earthquake mitigation, but also a tool for communicating information regarding earthquakes and appropriate disaster emergency risk response.

Language: en