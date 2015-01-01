|
Biodun TE, Adebayo AO, Abdullah KKA, Efuwape TO. FUDMA J. Sci. 2022; 6(3): 123-129.
Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) has become a major challenge and threat to human health and safety. This research was conducted to investigate the effect of Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) on RTCs in the six geo-political zones of the country. The dataset used was obtained from the annual records of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) over a five year period (2016 - 2020).The dataset was subjected to Bartlett's test of Homogeneity assumption which was not violated. Duncan Multiple Range Test was carried out to evaluate the differences in the groups. Three levels of road traffic crashes (no of cases, total casualties, and number of people involved) in the two regions of the Northern (North-Central, North-East and North-West) and Southern (South-West, South - South and South - East) Nigeria with six geo-political zones were modeled by linear regression analysis, and further subjected to 32 Factorial Designs with Analysis of Variance (ANOVA), using R-statistical package.
ANOVA; Factorial design; Interaction effect; Main effect; Replication